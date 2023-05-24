Tamil Nadu's 'Sengol', Historic Sceptre, to be Placed in New Parliament; Shah Explains Its Legacy

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building on May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the historic ‘Sengol’ (sceptre), near the Speaker’s seat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The Union Home Minister noted that the golden ‘Sengol’ is a ‘significant historical’ symbol of Independence as it signifies the transfer of power from the British to the Indians.

“This Sengol has huge significance…Around 10.45 pm on August 14, 1947, Pandit Nehru received this Sengol from Tamil Nadu, and in the presence of several senior leaders, he accepted this as a symbol of achieving independence…It is a sign of a shift of power from Britishers to The people of this country," he said.

The Union Home Minister noted that Sengol holds huge importance in Indian, especially Tamil culture. “Sengol has been important from the time of the Chola dynasty…This Sengol will be kept in New Parliament…PM Modi will accept this Sengol and it will be placed near the seat speaker," he said.

PM Modi will receive the Sengol from Tamil Nadu before the inauguration of the New Parliament building and he will place it inside the new Parliament Bhavan, Shah said.

“This is going to be a foundational event, and it will mark Amrit Kaal in India," he added.

The Minister also informed the ‘Sengol’, which will be placed inside the new Parliament building is the same one that former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru received at the time of the Independence.

“It was kept at a museum in Allahabad, and it will be moved to the new Parliament building," he said.

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.

“Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.

The Home Minister further asserted that the new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s far-sightedness, and informed that Prime Minister will honour 60,000 workers (shram yogis) on the inauguration.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur were also present at the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Parliament building at 12 noon on Sunday as part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

AKAM is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of the country’s people, culture and achievements. It has five pillars — freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolves at 75.

More than 1.36 lakh events have been organised under the aegis of AKAM, including several mega events such as “Har Ghar Tiranga", “Vande Bharatam" and “Kalanjali".

(With PTI inputs)