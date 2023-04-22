Amit Shah Lauds Punjab Govt For Action Against Amritpal Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised his political rival and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for prompt action against fugitive and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who came under the radar for the activities his anti-national outfit ‘Waris Punjab De.’

Addressing India Today’s Karnataka Roundtable 2023, the home minister lauded Punjab Police and CM Bhagwant Mann.

“The Punjab government did good work. The Centre is also cooperating," Shah said during the event. Amit Shah’s party BJP and Bhagwant Mann’s AAP often lock horns with each other due to ideological differences.

On being asked when the Waris Punjab De chief will be arrested and the reason behind the delay, Shah told India Today, "There is no Khalistani wave in Punjab… We are monitoring the situation very closely. No one can attack India’s unity and sovereignty. This may happen sometime (his arrest). Earlier, he used to roam freely, but now he can’t carry on with his activities."

On the recent attack on Indian High Commission in the UK by some pro-Khalistani elements, Shah said that the Narendra Modi government will not tolerate such activities.

Last month, the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the members of his ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit. While several of his associates, including his mentor-cum-aide Papalpreet Singh, have been arrested, Amritpal is still at large.

