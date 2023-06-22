Trends :PM Modi in USDeadly UP AccidentMumbai Vande MetroWeather ForecastKarnataka Bus Brawl
Amit Shah Reaches Chhattisgarh for Public Rally; CM Baghel Requests Him to Ban 'Adipurush'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shah reached the state capital Raipur in the afternoon and is later scheduled to address a public rally in neighbouring Durg city

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 17:10 IST

Raipur, India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that some dialogues in the film are objectionable and indecent and questioned the silence of political parties which call themselves the custodian of religion, an apparent jibe at the BJP. (File photo/PTI)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ban the movie “Adipurush", which is facing flak for its dialogues, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the epic Ramayana.

Chief Minister Baghel tweeted, “All devotees of Shri Ram and people of the state welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in nanihaal (maternal home) of Lord Ram. At the same time, I humbly request that today itself, announce to ban of the film #Adipurush, which is tarnishing the image of Ramayana and Gods. Jai Siya Ram." Baghel had earlier alleged that an attempt was made to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in “Adipurush" and the Chhattisgarh Congress government may consider banning it in the state if people demand so.

He alleged that some dialogues in the film are “objectionable and indecent" and questioned the “silence" of political parties which call themselves the custodian of religion, an apparent jibe at the BJP.

Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released last Friday.

Shah arrived at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here in a BSF aircraft shortly after 1.30 pm on Thursday.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, state BJP president Arun Sao and other senior leaders welcomed him.

Shah then left for Durg city where he will address a public meeting at the Ravi Shankar Stadium, a BJP leader here said.

    • Before the rally, Shah will visit the house of renowned Pandwani singer and Padma Shri awardee Usha Barle, he said.

    Shah will share the achievements of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government as part of the BJP’s ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ during the rally, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 22, 2023, 17:10 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 17:10 IST
