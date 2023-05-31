Amit Shah's Manipur Visit Holds Promise for Peace as Stakeholders Express Hopeful Outlook

During his Manipur visit, Amit Shah met stakeholders from all sides. If sources are to believed, several rounds rounds of meetings with all stakeholders are expected to bring peace. CNN-News18 got the opportunity of an exclusive interview with Imo Singh, MLA and son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. CNN-News18 also interviewed former Army officer Lieutenant General LN Singh, both of whom expressed hope for peace after Shah’s meeting.

Excerpts from the interviews:

Imo Singh

You All Met with Shah, What Did You Discuss?

Firstly, I would like to commend the Honourable Home Minister for dedicating his time to listen to stakeholders from all sides. We hope that things will fall into place. His emphasis on territorial integrity and the unity of Manipur is crucial.

What Did You Convey to Him?

We have also demanded the restoration of normalcy and emphasized the need for peace. Strict action should be taken against individuals possessing illegal weapons, and hoarding of such arms should be curbed. People attempting to wage war against the state with illegal arms cannot be allowed.

What Message did Shah Convey to All of You? Did He Mention Anything About Stopping Security Forces?

He assured us that everything will be done to achieve peace, and he is actively working towards that goal. He emphasized that security forces should be allowed to carry out their duties without obstruction. It is important for us all to work together to bring peace to Manipur.

Will You Spread This Message to People?

Yes, we request everyone to allow security forces unrestricted access so that they can create a conducive environment for peace in the state.

Former Army Officer Lieutenant General LN Singh

How Was the Meeting with Shah?

Yesterday, at around 11 am, we met with Amit Shah as part of the intellectual delegation. We were pleasantly surprised and grateful that Shah is staying here for four days and personally assessing the situation. This sends a strong message that the Union Government is serious about resolving Manipur’s problems. He is meeting people from all sides, and we hope peace will be restored soon. Our priority is to bring back peace as soon as possible.

What Did You Discuss with Shah?

We raised concerns about the presence of illegal weapons with militants and requested immediate action. Shah assured us that things will fall into place, and he plans to return in June. He expressed his commitment to ensuring open highways and smooth operations. He assured us not to worry. He mentioned the possibility of an independent judiciary commission headed by a retired judge, with representatives from all communities. He also emphasized that security forces should not be hindered. There is a silver lining, and we hope peace will return.

Why The Protest in Manipur

Manipur has been burning weeks in protest that started following stir by tribal groups opposing ST reservation to the dominant Meitei community. Internet was suspended in the state, curfew was clamped after the protests turned violent and even led to dozens of people losing their lives.

The protest turned violent after a student organisation, All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), organised a tribal solidarity march in the 10 hill districts of the state earlier this month to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis for scheduled tribe (ST) status. The rallies were peaceful in nature but during a march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, as per police.