WATCH | Amritpal Addresses Gathering at Gurdwara Before His Arrest From Bhindranwale's Village

Fugitive and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday morning. According to reports, Rode, the village from where he was arrested was also Khalistani separatist-terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s native place.

Ahead of his arrest, he also addressed a gathering at the Rodewal gurudwara in Moga, in which he is “going to surrender", a Hindustan Times report said. He was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga this morning and is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.

The village is also where in a ceremony held on September 29 last year, Amritpal Singh was appointed the next chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ by his supporters. The outfit was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu in February, 2022.

“Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, while speaking to news agency ANI.

The crackdown against Amritpal was started on March 18, almost over three weeks after his supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

