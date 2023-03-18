Punjab News LIVE Updates: Amritpal Singh Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Internet Shut in State

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 16:38 IST
New Delhi, India
Punjab News LIVE Updates: Situation is tense across Punjab with internet connection being snapped in parts of the state after six men close to radical preacher Amritpal Singh were arrested on Saturday in Jalandhar after a high-intensity chase.
Controversial leader and chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by Punjab police after a high-speed chase, had previously issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Amit Shah had said that won’t let Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi and if you do the same then you would have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding ‘Hindu Rashtra’, then I will see if he remains Home Minister," he had told the media.
Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and harmony after ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police. “Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," it said in a tweet.
The Punjab police have suspended internet services across the state till 12 noon Sunday, a senior official of the Home affairs department told PTI after controversial leader Amritpal Singh was arrested in a crackdown today.
Amriptal Singh’s frequent visits to Rode, the village of Bhindranwale, and his speech about freedom and Khalistan had become a major concern for intelligence agencies. Sources said the ISI is trying to fill the vacuum in Sikh leadership with Singh taking on the roles of both a political and a religious leader.
Amritpal Singh is the chief of the separatist Khalistani pressure group ‘Waris Punjab De’ which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year. Once Amritpal Singh assumed control of ‘Waris Punjab De’, Sidhu’s family distanced themselves from Amritpal, claiming that he was never nominated as the leader of their son’s organisation.
Last year in October, CNN-News18 had reported quoting top intelligence sources that agencies are probing the possible ISI connections of Amritpal Singh. Agencies feel that he has taken over this role on behalf of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as a long-term strategy to destabilise Punjab once again.
Amritpal Singh had emerged as a major challenge for the Bhagwant Mann government a year after it got a big mandate in Punjab elections. Singh attacked the AAP government saying he is not running a parallel government but people voted for AAP due to a vacuum and had no other option.
In perhaps his last interview before his impending arrest, Amritpal Singh told News18 at his residence earlier this week that he was not afraid of being arrested or even being killed. “I think the current government will think maturely what they will do (against me). I do not fear being arrested or being killed. But what charges are they going to arrest me for?" Singh had asked then.
Authorities had expected trouble in Amritsar upon Amritpal Singh’s arrest and wanted the G20 event to end without a hassle. The arrest also comes a day ahead of the ‘Barsi’ of singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police after 100 police cars chased the controversial Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh, according to sources.
Six associates from Amritpal Singh’s team were earlier arrested by police during the chase. Sources say Amritpal Singh had narrowly escaped cops.
A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after ‘Bhai saab’ (Amritpal). Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.
Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal’s aide.
