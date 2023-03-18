Punjab News LIVE Updates: Amritpal Singh Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Internet Shut in State

In perhaps his last interview before his impending arrest, Amritpal Singh told News18 at his residence earlier this week that he was not afraid of being arrested or even being killed. “I think the current government will think maturely what they will do (against me). I do not fear being arrested or being killed. But what charges are they going to arrest me for?" Singh had asked then.

Authorities had expected trouble in Amritsar upon Amritpal Singh’s arrest and wanted the G20 event to end without a hassle. The arrest also comes a day ahead of the ‘Barsi’ of singer Sidhu Moosewala.