Amritpal Singh: 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Kept in Special Jail in Assam; Kejriwal Says AAP Govt Committed to Peace

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 23:41 IST
Amritsar, India
The dramatic arrest of Amritpal Singh from a gurdwara in Rode village in Punjab on Sunday, which is the native village of Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, is a major breakthrough for the Punjab Police. The central agencies would now want to know from Singh how he was backed by the ISI to come to Punjab from Dubai where he was working for his family business.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Culture, stated on Sunday that separatism and terrorism are not indigenous to India and originate from external sources. In response to a question about the recent arrest of Amritpal Singh, the leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’, Meghwal told reporters that during his attendance at the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi, he had interacted with individuals from Leh and Ladakh who all desire peace. “India will lead the process of peace in the world. Separatism and terrorism are not in the hearts of those living in India but come from outside," he said.
Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Ampritpal Singh reportedly facing intense pressure due to the surveillance and tracking of his British national wife, Kirandeep Kaur, by the Punjab Police, sources told India Today. Singh was concerned that his wife would be arrested and falsely accused of aiding his escape, as he had transferred funds through her and stored them in the UK. Kaur’s visa was set to expire in July, and she wanted to leave India before then. To ensure her safety, Singh postponed his own escape plans until his wife could safely leave the country. The operation to apprehend Singh was closely monitored by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who gave strict orders to avoid any violence or disturbance at the Gurudwara where Singh was located. Ultimately, it was confirmed at 4 am that Singh was surrounded by the police, and he was successfully apprehended by a small team without incident.
In a massive win for the Punjab Police, fugitive and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from the Moga district on Sunday morning. The arrest was the result of an over a month-long crackdown against the pro-Khalistani leader. Surely, it was not easy to finally nab Amritpal, who used several tactics like changing his attire, hiding away at a Gurudwara, and using his key aides to evade being caught.
“The elite Black Cat Commandos and CRPF among the security personnel guarding Dibrugarh Central Jail," in Assam where pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh is being lodged, according to officials. They further noted that the jail, built in 1859-60 by the British on a 15.54-acre property, is one of the oldest and most fortified prisons in India.
Amritpal Singh is being held in a special cell in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam and is under tight security by a team from Punjab Police and Assam Police. Although no official statement has been released by the Assam Police regarding this matter, a multi-layered security plan has been implemented at the Central Jail where Singh is being detained. The prison premises are being guarded by the elite Black Cat Commandos of Assam Police, as well as the CRPF and other security forces.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the Punjab government after Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh in Moga’s Rode village. “We are committed to the peace and security in Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi after the radical preacher was apprehended. He also appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for accomplishing the “mission" with maturity and courage, and also thanked the people of the state for maintaining peace and supporting the government. “CM@BhagwantMann Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing," Kejriwal said in his tweet, adding, “Many thanks to the public for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this period."
A video surfaced online showing radical preacher Amritpal Singh addressing a congregation in a gurdwara, where he appeared to be surrendering. In the video, Singh referred to Rode as the birthplace of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the location of his own turban-tying ceremony, where he was appointed as the chief of Waris Punjab De. He also alleged that the government had committed excesses against the Sikh community while he was on the run, suggesting that the security agencies wanted to harass people instead of simply arresting him. Singh stated that he would have cooperated with the authorities if their objective was only to arrest him. He concluded by saying that this arrest was just the beginning and that he is not guilty in the “court of the Almighty."
In his last message to his followers before the sensational arrest, pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh said that he wants the protest for his mission to continue even when he is in jail. He also said that he never had any fear of arrest and would come back once among people once again.
Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police and flown to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. His flight arrived at 2:20 pm, and Singh completed the necessary formalities before being taken to the jail in a security convoy. A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail to ensure Singh’s safety. The Dibrugarh Traffic Police has also been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison. The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police’s elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF, and other security personnel. Singh had been absconding for more than a month before his arrest in Rode village in the northern state at around 6:45 am today.
Khalistan supporter and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh who was today arrested by Punjab police, was brought to jail in Dibrugarh, Assam.
Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh pictured completing paperwork inside Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. (Image: News18)
Seven months ago, a ceremony took place in Rode village, located in Punjab’s Moga district, to appoint radical preacher Amritpal Singh as the leader of “Waris Punjab De." The “dastarbandi" (turban-tying) event took place in Rode, which is also the ancestral village of lain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. On Sunday morning, Amritpal Singh, the 29-year-old Khalistan sympathiser, was arrested in Rode. (Image: Gurudwara Sant Khalsa in Rode where Amritpal Singh surrendered.)
Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's mother on Sunday said she is proud of her son, who surrendered after he was surrounded by Punjab Police last night. The fugitive has been on run for weeks.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “…It had been 35 days. Today Amritpal Singh was arrested. Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country’s peace and law. We will not disturb any innocent person. We don’t do vendetta politics…"
“We don’t do vendetta politics," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh’s arrest.
A total of 12 more CCTV cameras were brought to be installed in Dibrugarh Central Jail in addition to the already in place 57 such closed circuit cameras. Security has been heightened ahead of the arrival of Amritpal Singh to the upper Assam Central Jail, the oldest prison in the Northeast.
Special IAF aircraft carrying khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh landed at Mohan Bari airport in Dibrugarh.
Refuting claims of Amritpal Singh's sympathisers that he surrendered after paying obeisance at a Sikh shrine at Rode village of Punjab's Moga district on Sunday morning, Punjab police said the pro-Khalistan propagator was arrested after he was forced to surrender as police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape.
“…Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance?…" said Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Waris Punjab De’s Amritpal Singh’s arrest by Punjab Police.
Following the arrest of fugitive Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, the procedures are on to shift the Waris Punjab De chief to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail where nine of his associates are already lodged. Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari airport has been witnessing heavy security deployment since early morning on Sunday.
According to police sources, Amritpal will be brought in a special aircraft along with NSA and Punjab Police officials. A special team of Assam Police will receive them at the airport.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who was arrested in Rode village of Punjab’s Moga district, has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under NSA. He will reach Assam soon.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested in Rode village of Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, a senior Punjab Police official said. He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under NSA, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference here.
“A joint operation was conducted by the Amritsar Police and intelligence wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. He was surrounded from all sides, the village was surrounded by Punjab police," Gill said.
Police did not enter the gurudwara in which Amritpal was present to maintain its sanctity.
Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit at an event held in this village.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi talks about Amritpal Singh’s arrest and congratulates Bhagwant Mann’s government in Punjab.
“We have full faith in god, we know that the truth will come out," said Amritpal Singh’s father after his arrest.
“I am proud of my son; he is a lion, and he surrendered like a lion," said Amritpal Singh’s mother.
Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill narrates the sequence leading to the arrest of Waris Punjab De’s Amritpal Singh.
“…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted…," said Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.
His rise was as meteoric as his fall. Trying to position himself as Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale 2.0, Amritpal Singh's entry into Punjab scene was far less flashy compared to his burst later. The 30-year old Khalistan sympathiser started off as a religious preacher but gradually attained a hard core persona which raised concerns among security establishments.
“NSA warrants were issued against #AmritpalSingh and those warrants have been executed today morning…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill says.
Fugitive and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday morning. According to reports, Rode, the village from where he was arrested was also Khalistani separatist-terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s native place.
Ahead of his arrest, he also addressed a gathering at the Rodewal gurudwara in Moga, in which he is "going to surrender", a Hindustan Times report said. He was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga this morning and is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.
Absconding Khalistani sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga on Sunday morning and was taken to Assam later in the day, where nine of his associates are already lodged. Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh Airport was taken to Assam in a special Indian Air Force aircraft. Singh is being held in a special cell and closely monitored by a team from Punjab Police and Assam Police.
Ahead of his arrival, security was beefed up at Mohan Bari Airport in the city.
The ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village in Moga, where he surrendered to the police.
In a tweet, Punjab Police said Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Moga and urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony. “The Punjab Police have arrested him,” a senior police official said.
Police further said he would be sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. “He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh,” said the officer. The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.
The arrest came days after, Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar, on Thursday.
She was questioned by the immigration authorities and some other officials for more than three hours and thereafter, asked to return along with some relatives who had come to see her off at the airport.
The 29-year-old Khalistani sympathiser married Kaur, a UK-based Non-Resident Indian, on February 10.
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De.’ He however, escaped the police dragnet twice — first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh.
Papalpreet, who is considered to be Amritpal’s mentor and who has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI, has been arrested.
Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathizer and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.
Despite being sighted in several CCTV footage and photos with changed appearances at many places, including Patiala, Kurukshetra and Delhi, the radical preacher continued to hoodwink the police.
While on the run, two videos and one audio clip of Amritpal surfaced on social media. In one of his two videos, which surfaced on March 30, Amritpal asserted that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear.
The pro-Khalistan preacher had claimed that he was not like those who would flee the country. There were rumours that Amritpal might surrender on Baisakhi at Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, but that did not happen.
Recently, Punjab Police pasted posters of Amritpal at railway stations in Batala and Amritsar, announcing that an appropriate reward will be given to anyone who provides credible information about his whereabouts.
On April 15, police managed to nab Amritpal’s close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. According to them, Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal and had even arranged a shelter and vehicles for him in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.
It was Joga Singh who brought Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet back to Punjab on March 28.
Nine of Amritpal’s aides — Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla — have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and charged under the stringent National Security Act.
The 29-year-old Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, the organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu in February last year.
