'Amritpal Singh Arrested After Police Surrounded him, Had No Other Option': Punjab Police

Refuting claims of Amritpal Singh’s sympathisers that he surrendered after paying obeisance at a Sikh shrine at Rode village of Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday morning, Punjab police said the pro-Khalistan propagator was arrested after he had no option, but to surrender as police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape.

Addressing media in Chandigarh, Punjab Police Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said the National Security Act (NSA) warrants were executed on Sunday with the arrest of Waris Punjab De Chief after over a month-long chase.

“National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and these have been executed today morning. Further law will take its own course," Gill said.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police at around 6:45 am from village Rode after absconding for more than one month. The 29-year-old Khalistani sympathiser has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under NSA, Gill added.

“A joint operation was conducted by the Amritsar Police and intelligence wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. He was surrounded from all sides, the village was surrounded by Punjab police," Gill said.

Without mincing words, Gill said the police maintained the sanctity and did not enter the gurdwara where he was hiding and convinced him to surrender before the police.

“To maintain sanctity, the police did not enter the gurdwara and since he knew that he had no way to escape now, he was surrounded by Punjab Police. The village was surrounded by Punjab Police from all sides," he said.

“The way the whole operation was planned, the way there were concrete inputs, the way the village was surrounded…It was very important to maintain the sanctity of gurdwara and police with uniform could not enter inside. When he was surrounded from all sides, (he) came to know of this, then the arrest was possible," he said.

“What happened inside (the gurdwara) and what was said inside, it is not proper to make any comment…I want to thank people of Punjab for maintaining peace and communal harmony. NSA invoked, he is taken to Dibrugarh jail in Assam," Gill added.

He further said this operation has been going on for the past 35 days.

In a video taken shortly before he was arrested, Amritpal Singh justified his decision to evade the Punjab police, stating that the last one month “exposed" the real face of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. “I may be an accused in the court but not an accused in the court of Almighty," he said.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit at an event held in this village.

(With agency inputs)

