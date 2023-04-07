'Amritpal Singh May Use Festival to Disrupt Peace': No Leaves for Punjab Police Till Baisakhi

Punjab police will not get Baisakhi holiday this year as leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14, in the wake of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s escape. Sources told News18 that there are apprehensions that law and order problem could be created using “festival as an excuse".

‘Sarbat Khalsa’, a gathering of Sikhs that Amritpal had demanded, has not been cancelled yet. But police suspect that the fugitive could give Baisakhi-related gathering of Sikhs, in various gurudwaras across the state, a secessionist colour.

The radical Sikh preacher had asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a message to the officers that all leaves of all gazetted and non-gazetted officers have been cancelled until Baisakhi, including previously sanctioned leaves. The heads too have been asked not to sanction any fresh leave till April 14.

Amritpal has been evading arrest for over three weeks now. Fresh details have now emerged of Amritpal’s visits to Georgia and his alleged conspiracy with ISI that unfolded there just before he arrived in India last year.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, however, has said that no ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ will be convened. However, another three-day annual congregation will be held at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo to celebrate the festival.

“There is a marked difference in annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa’. This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi," a report in Hindustan Times quoted an official, who did not wish to be named.

“Three-day congregation will be organised from April 12 to 14. The community should mark their presence on the occasion in maximum number," the last line of the statement issued for the scribes gathering, released on Thursday, said.

Kanwar Pal Singh, leader of Sikh organisation Dal Khalsa, also said that the timing and ground situation was neither conducive nor appropriate to convene the Sarbat Khalsa in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo.

The Dal Khalsa leader further said ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ could not be called on the demand of a single person or a group as it was not a small event.

“It’s a historic event with long-term impact on the future of the Sikh community. A decision to this effect, if any, has to be taken by the Akal Takht in consultation with other Sikh bodies, including the SGPC," he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

He further stated that if it was decided that a ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ had to be called, there was a process of asking the Sikhs across the world to select their representative for the congregation and it would take months to organise such a big event due to a logistical exercise.

