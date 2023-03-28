Amritpal Singh Spotted in Delhi Wearing Mask, Sunglasses & No Turban | WATCH

Fresh CCTV footage, which surfaced on Tuesday, showed radical pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh on a Delhi street, wearing a mask and without a turban.

The footage is from March 21, three days after the Punjab government’s crackdown on the Waris Punjab de leader and his aides. Singh managed to slip away and is still absconding.

Singh was seen wearing his hair down along with a mask and sunglasses as he walked through a street in the national capital.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Punjab government told the high court here on Tuesday that they were close to catching Singh and were coordinating with several agencies for the same.

The radical preacher, declared a fugitive by the government, has been on the run since a police crackdown on him and his outfit — Waris Punjab De — began on March 18.

Images and videos that emerged on social media have showed him changing his vehicles and appearance multiple times in a bid to dodge police.

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Imaan Singh Khara, which claimed that Amritpal Singh was in the “illegal custody" of police.

Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai told the court that Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet and they were coordinating with agencies to nab the radical preacher.

Nepal on Monday put the fugitive radical preacher on its surveillance list as he is believed to be hiding in the country. India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here