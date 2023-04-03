Amritpal Singh Crackdown: CCTV Footage 'Gone Missing' From Pilibhit Gurdwara as Security Team Arrives

In the latest development related to the police crackdown against fugitive and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, a team of security agents on Sunday said that the CCTV footage had “gone missing" from the Mohanpur Gurdwara in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. The agents had arrived there from Lucknow on Sunday to collect more information on the absconding Waris Punjab De leader and Papalpreet Singh.

Papalpreet Singh is considered one of Amritpal Singh’s mentors who had been advising him on various issues. Upon reaching Pilibhit, the police team found that CCTV footage up to the evening of March 25 at the gurdwara was missing, a Times of India report said.

Joga Singh, a kar-sevak at the gurdwara, was arrested on March 30 after the recovery of an abandoned vehicle found near Phagwara in Punjab on March 28. Police had arrested the driver Gurwant Singh.

Advertisement

Last month, Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

According to the security team, “surveillance cameras resumed recording from March 26. In the footage recorded after that date, the vehicle, registered in the name of chief Jathedar of Badhpura gurdwara in Pilibhit, was seen parked inside the gurdwara compound," an officer said. Joga and

Joga, the gurdwara kar-sevak is suspected to have assisted Amritpal in reaching Punjab in the same car from Pilibhit.

Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage has surfaced on social media purportedly showing Papalpreet Singh, in a “dera" in a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur even as police continued their search for them in the district on Saturday.

The footage is said to be of March 29, a day after a team of the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police chased an Innova vehicle from Phagwara after it suspected that fugitive Amritpal Singh and his aide could be travelling in it.

Read all the Latest India News here