Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Punjab Police Uncover 'Crucial Evidence' Against Khalistan Leader, NRI Held

The Punjab Police have seized “crucial evidence" against fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and arrested an NRI in connection to a probe into the radical preacher’s escape from Hoshiarpur district, a report said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Jaswinder Singh Pangli is believed to be a resident of Jagatpur Jatta village near Phagwara, according to a report by India Today.

Pangli’s arrest was linked to the crackdown by the Punjab police which began on March 18 in Jalandhar against the Waris Punjab De outfit. The pro-Khalistan leader escaped by switching vehicles and changing appearances multiple times. Amritpal and his close associate and mentor Papalpreet Singh have been spotted in various locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Delhi.

According to police, Hoshiarpur has been under police radar as Singh was last traced to Maranaia village in the district on March 28.

As per the report, the arrest of the NRI is the first one made by Punjab Police after Amritpal’s escape from Maranaia village. It also stated that the police have arrested several other individuals in connection with this case and are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

It is also reported that this case is being linked to a drug-related gathering that took place in Jagatpur Jatta village, and whoever was present at that gathering is being questioned by the police.

Interestingly, the regions Phagwara and Hoshiarpur have emerged in several recent arrests related to cases linked to the absconding pro-Khalistan leader.

Upon investigation into Amritpal’s whereabouts, police officials on Tuesday said CCTV footage of the Mohanpur Gurdwara in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh up to the evening of March 25 were “missing".

On March 30, Joga Singh, who was a kar-sevak at the gurdwara, was arrested following the discovery of an abandoned vehicle near Phagwara on March 28. The police had already arrested the driver of the vehicle, Gurwant Singh.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have cancelled the Baisakhi holiday this year as leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14 due to concerns over law and order situation in the wave of the crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

The measures were announced after Singh, in a video message, asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.

Several criminal cases have been registered against Singh and his accomplices for offences including spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

