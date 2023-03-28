Daljit Singh Kalsi, the key aide of absconding Sikh extremist Amritpal Singh, is allegedly close of the son of Pakistan’s former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Saad Bajwa’s Dubai-based company used to reportedly finance Kalsi.

Sources further told News18 Hindi that a “big financier" from Delhi’s Subhash Chowk also used to work for Kalsi. Punjabi Bagh resident Daljit Singh Kalsi had gone to Dubai two months ago, where his stay was arranged by Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike.

Who is Landa Harike?

Landa Harike (33) is also known as Lakhbir Singh. He was named as the key handler of the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year.

He is facing 18 criminal cases, including of murder, attempt to murder and drugs smuggling, in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts. Punjab Police had registered the last case against Landa under kidnapping charges in Moga in May 2016 before he fled to Canada.

Sources also said that Kalsi was in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He was also found to be associated with a gangster close to the Bambiha gang.

What is Bambiha Gang?

The Bambiha gang came in spotlight after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility of murder of Congress leader and Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The Bambiha gang was conspiring to kill Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh to avenge the killing of Moose Wala, when four of its members were caught by Punjab police.

According to the Bambiha gang, Mankirt Aulakh is involved in the murder. The Bambiha gang was run by Davinder Bambiha, whose real name was Davinder Singh Sidhu. A popular kabbadi player and sharpshooter, he hailed from the Bambiha Bhai village in Punjab’s Moga district.

In 2010, when pursuing an Arts degree, Bambiha was arrested and jailed for murder in the village. At 21, he escaped from prison and formed a gang and went on to become one of the most-wanted criminals in Punjab in 2012.

Davinder Bambiha was, however, killed in an encounter in September 2016, at the age of 26, in the Bhatinda district. The Bambiha gang continues to operate. Davinder’s close aides Dilpreet and Sukhpreet now helm the operations from prison.

Who is Daljit Singh Kalsi?

Kalsi is considered a close aide of Amritpal Singh. A report in Hindustan Times showed a photo of him submitting a memorandum against India to the Consul General of Pakistan in the Sikh separatist hub of Vancouver in Canada.

He has been detained under Section 3 (2) of the National Security Act. Kalsi has accompanied the foisted leader of the so-called Waris De Punjab movement in his public appearances after Amritpal arrived in India on August 20, 2022.

According to the HT report, Kalsi, a resident of West Punjabi Bagh, is said to be an actor and a writer. He is reportedly behind the suspicious anointment of Amritpal as “Mukh Sevadar" of ‘Waris De Punjab’ after the death of Sandeep Singh alias Deep Sidhu in an accident on February 15, 2022.

Among other aides of Amritpal are Papalpreet Singh and Varinder Singh.

Who is Papalpreet Singh?

Papalpreet is said to be Amritpal’s media advisor. He was seen walking ahead of Amritpal in the latest videos from Kurukshetra in Haryana. Through these clips, the investigating agencies are trying to establish Amritpal and Papalpreet’s trail, a report in Indian Express stated.

The IE report quoted its sources as saying that Papalpreet claimed to be a video-journalist and an activist. It was also found out that he had joined Simranjeet Singh Mann’s party Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) in 2017 but quit within nine months.

Papalpreet also ran a website that the investigating agencies say was identified as a “Khalistan propaganda site".

Who is Varinder Singh?

Another aide of Amritpal Singh, who was recently arrested, is Varinder Singh. He is a resident Johal Raju Singh Wala village, which falls under the Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

Varinder had been working as a gunman of Amritpal Singh. He was sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail on Monday following the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) in relation to the Ajnala violence case.

Earlier, police had cancelled Varinder’s arm licence. Police said that he is a retired constable from the Indian Army, and also goes by the pseudonym “Fauji".

Others Arrested

Besides them, two women were sent to judicial custody on Monday for providing shelter to fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal and Papalpreet.

Police had on March 25 arrested Balbir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala, for arranging Amritpal and Papalpreet’s stay at her residence on March 19.

Both Amritpal and Papalpreet stayed at the residence of the woman from 10am to 4pm and left for Shahbad in Kurukshetra on March 19 on her two-wheeler, a day after he gave police the slip at Mehatpur in Jalandhar district, police had said.

On March 19, five persons, identified as Manpreet Singh Manna, Gurdeep Singh Deepa of Bal Naun village in Jalandhar district, Harpreet Singh Happy of Kotla Naudh Singh village in Hoshiarpur, and Gurbhej Singh of Godara in Faridkot and Sukhdev Singh of Shahkot were arrested for providing vehicles to Amritpal and his aide to escape.

