Amritpal Singh News: High Alert Near Nepal Border as Cops Suspect Escape Bid via Delhi ISBT

The security has been beefed up near India-Nepal borders in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand following intelligence reports suggesting the absconding fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh is planning to escape the country through Nepal. The radical Sikh preacher, who is still on the run, was last seen wearing a jacket and trousers while escaping the Punjab police’s dragnet during the massive crackdown on his outfit.

In a new CCTV footage that emerged on Saturday, the pro-Khalistan radical preacher was purportedly seen wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone. There was no official word from police on the undated footage, which is circulating on social media and is said to be from Patiala.

Amritpal May Escape To Nepal

Tightening its vigilance to capture Amritpal Singh and his associates, the Uttarakhand police have put up and distributed posters in villages across the Nepal border in view of their possibility to leave the country.

Posters of the fugitive and his two aides have also been put up in Rupaidiha town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on the Indo-Nepal border. An alert has also been issued for districts bordering Nepal to avert the possibility of Amritpal fleeing the country via Uttar Pradesh.

According to police sources, it is suspected that Amritpal may flee to Nepal via UP or Uttarakhand, directly from the Inter State Bus Terminal or ISBT in Delhi.

On Friday, teams of the Delhi and Punjab police reportedly conducted a search operation in Delhi and its borders after receiving intelligence inputs that Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh were seen at ISBT.

Some areas near the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh were also raided by the police.

Amritpal Seen in Jacket, Trousers in Fresh CCTV Footage

In the footage that is said to be from Patiala, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit chief could be seen wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone, while holding a bag with his face covered with a white cloth. His key associate Papalpreet Singh could also be seen in the footage.

In a second footage from the same spot, Amritpal Singh wearing goggles could be seen walking on the street and speaking on a phone.

The self-styled Sikh preacher continued to be on the run for a week now following the police crackdown against him and his Waris Punjab De outfit.

Punjab Govt Won’t Hesitate in Taking Tough Decisions, Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab will not hesitate in taking tough decisions to maintain law and order as he asserted that those who were trying to spoil the atmosphere in the state are on the run.

Kejriwal’s remarks come in the wake of Punjab police action against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and elements of an outfit, headed by him, named ‘Waris Punjab De.’

Kejriwal said whoever tries to disturb peace in Punjab will not be spared. “In the past few days, you saw how some people tried to disturb peace in Punjab," he said.

“We do not have to allow the atmosphere to be spoiled at any cost," he said, adding, “We have to maintain peace, law and order in Punjab."

Kejriwal said the Mann government took tough decisions to maintain peace in the state.

