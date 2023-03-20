Amritpal Singh News LIVE: Punjab Police's Search Op Enters Day 3 Amid Claims Of Illegal Custody; Khalistani Leader's Uncle, Driver Surrender

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s driver Harpreet and uncle Harijeet have reportedly surrendered before the Punjab Police. They surrendered before the police in Mehatpur, reports said.

Sources said they were taken to the police station in Mercedez late last night, an India Today report said.

Amritpal’s uncle called up the Punjab police to inform cops that he was in Bulandi Gurudwara in Shahkot . His uncle and driver were then taken to Mehatpur at midnight, following which they surrendered, the report said.