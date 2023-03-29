Amritpal Singh Operation: Met Punjab CM Every 3 Months, Reveals Amit Shah at Rising India Summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday revealed that he met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann every three months in the run-up to the operation against Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh. Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, Shah said there is no party rivalry when it comes to security of the country.

“I met Punjab CM every three months. Irrespective of the party, we stand together when it comes to the security of the country… Many people have been arrested in connection with the Amritpal Singh case. The police and intelligence agencies are working on the case," Shah said.

Several images and videos of the radical preacher have surfaced on social media since the police crackdown on him and his outfit Waris Punjab De began on March 18. Amritpal Singh, however, managed to dodge the crackdown in Jalandhar and escaped in different vehicles by changing his appearance multiple times.

The police action began about three weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man. Six police personnel were injured.

Punjab Police have arrested or detained a number of his associates under criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder and attack, police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge duty by public servants. They have slapped the stringent National Security Act against some of them.

Days after the crackdown, Indian missions in London, British Columbia, and San Francisco were vandalised allegedly by pro-Khalistan activists. India has said it expects to see action against the perpetrators of vandalism at its missions abroad and hopes the host governments would prosecute those involved in these incidents.

At the Rising India event, Amit Shah, too, said India would take action against the vandals. “It was an attack on India. We will take action against those involved. An FIR is already lodged in Delhi," he said.

