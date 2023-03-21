Home » India » On CCTV, Amritpal Singh Seen Fleeing in Maruti SUV in Punjab, Halts at Toll Plaza | WATCH

On CCTV, Amritpal Singh Seen Fleeing in Maruti SUV in Punjab, Halts at Toll Plaza | WATCH

A CCTV footage exclusively accessed by CNN-News18 showed Amritpal sitting in front of a car bearing the registration number of Punjab.

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 16:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Punjab Police on Monday said fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was trying to form a militia called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’. (Photo: News18)
Amid Punjab Police’s massive manhunt, fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was seen in a car crossing a toll plaza.

A CCTV footage exclusively accessed by CNN-News18 showed Amritpal sitting in front of a car bearing the registration number of Punjab.

The CCTV footage is from a toll booth in Jalandhar on Saturday when Amritpal was trying to flee amid a police crackdown.

The pro-Khalistan leader changed cars and then changed his clothes in the Brezza, NDTV reported citing sources.

ALSO READ: Fugitive Amritpal Singh Was Trying to Form Militia ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’; Police Suspect ISI Involvement

Punjab Police on Monday said fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was trying to form a militia called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ and pointed out it has a very strong suspicion that the Waris Punjab De chief is being funded by Pakistan’s ISI.

ALSO READ: Why Amritpal Singh’s Uncle Was Moved to Assam Jail? Punjab Police Going by the J&K Playbook

The police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, IGP Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill said police recovered the bulletproof jackets and rifles and the gate of Amritpal Singh’s house had AKF written on them.

“The bulletproof jackets and rifles that have been recovered and the gate (of the house) of the chief (Amritpal Singh) had AKF written on them. There was an attempt to form a Jathebandi called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’," Gill said, as reported by ANI.

“We have a very strong suspicion of an ISI angle, based on the facts and circumstances that have come to light so far. We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well," he added.

ALSO READ: Amritpal Singh, Khalistan, Waris Punjab De, SFJ, Referendum: All Keywords Amid Developments

The IGP pointed out that there is peace in the state and the situation is stable. “There is no law and order situation…Particular action was taken against a few elements of ‘Waris Punjab De’ against whom six criminal cases are registered," he added.

The police said so far 114 elements attempted to disturb peace and harmony. “They have been rounded up and arrested. 78 of them were arrested on the first day, 34 on day 2 and two others were arrested last night. 10 weapons recovered."

Saurabh Verma

first published: March 21, 2023, 16:01 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 16:30 IST
