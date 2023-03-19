Amritpal Singh’s Aide Moves Punjab & Haryana HC, Says Police Have Detained Him ‘Illegally’

While police have launched a massive manhunt to track down Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, his close aide has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with a habeas corpus petition, seeking issuance of directions to police to produce the Waris Punjab De chief, who he alleged was in ‘illegal’ police detention.

The Jalandhar commissioner of police and other officials have been made respondents in the petition.

Justice N.S. Shekhawat of the high court has fixed the case for further hearing on Tuesday.

Among other things, petitioner Imaan Singh Khara, claiming to be the legal advisor to the Waris Punjab De chief alleged that Amritpal Singh had been illegally and forcibly detained by cops.

Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the “spot".

“If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he be set at liberty forthwith," the petitioner said.

The petitioner alleged that the police with the help of Central Para Military Forces detained Amritpal Singh from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar district illegally and forcibly without disclosing any reason on March 18.

“Even as per the mandate of law, the respondents are required to disclose the reasons to the detainee prior to illegal arrest/taking over illegal custody. Moreover, the respondents are intentionally not disclosing anything to the family of the detainee, despite the fact that more than 24 hours have lapsed since then. So, in these circumstances there is strong enough apprehension of danger to the life of Amritpal Singh," he added.

