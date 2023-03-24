Amritpal Singh News Updates: While the search for Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh is still on, police have arrested another associate of the absconding fugitive from the national capital. The Delhi Police along with the Punjab Police held Amit Singh, an insurance agent, from Tilak Vihar on Tuesday.

Police in Haryana also arrested a 28-year-old MBA degree holder unemployed woman and handed her over to Punjab Police for allegedly sheltering fugitive and Khalistani ideologue Amritpal and his accomplice Pappal Preet Singh at her house in Shahabad town in Kurukshetra district.

According to a media report, the separatist leader lived a seamy life, where he chatted with multiple women - single and married and had extramarital affairs. According to a report by India Today TV, Amritpal Singh chatted with multiple women - single and married, on social media, and blackmailed them with their obscene videos.

The radical preacher is on the run after the Punjab Police arrested several of his supporters in a major crackdown that began weeks after the storming of the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

Latest Development In Amritpal Singh Case:

▶Police arrested four people on Thursday, a day after a rally was taken out in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur by a group of people allegedly in support of wanted pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, an official said.

▶Based on the examination of CCTV footage and video clips of the statements given by people involved in the rally, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Civil Lines police station here, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prasant Agrawal told PTI.

▶Four Raipur residents, identified as Diler Singh Randhawa (46), Manindarjeet Singh alias Mintu Sandhu (40), Harinder Singh Khalsa (44) and Harpreet Singh Randhawa alias Chintu (42), were arrested for allegedly taking out a foot march in support of Amritpal Singh, he said.

▶The four have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity), SSP Agrawal said, adding that further investigation is underway.

▶Meanwhile, Britain-origin newlywed Kirandeep Kaur, wife Amritpal Singh, is now on the Punjab Police radar for raising funds abroad for the radical outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ that her spouse is heading.

▶She’s currently residing in Jallupur Khera, the native village of Amritpal Singh in Amritsar district. She has been questioned several times by police for her role in supporting the organisation that was formed by actor-activist late Deep Sidhu.

▶The self-styled preacher, who returned from Dubai last year, tied the knot in a simple ceremony in February. A police team, comprising women officers, questioned Kirandeep Kaur in her husband’s native place for nearly an hour in connection with alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh. Official sources said that the police have also scanned the bank accounts of Amritpal, his wife and his parents to trace sources of funds.

▶Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18.

▶Police said efforts are on to trace Amritpal Singh. A lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant have been issued against the Khalistan sympathiser.

▶The motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh fled has been found by the police. The police have also seized the Mercedes car in which Amritpal Singh fled after the crackdown.

▶Punjab Police Thursday also flagged a cross-border link and involvement of Amritpal Singh in “anti-national" activities as it sounded an alert about the fugitive Khalistan preacher in all the states.

▶As it happened, a part of a CCTV footage surfaced showing Amritpal wearing a shirt and trousers while holding an umbrella in Haryana’s Shahabad to hide from police.

▶Punjab Police had earlier arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh. Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district, was deputed to the security of Amritpal Singh, said Khanna Deputy Superintendent of Police (Payal) Harsimrat Singh.

▶Addressing the media, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in their questioning of Tejinder Singh Gill, police got some sensitive material from him which indicate that they were involved in “anti-national" activities.

▶There is a strong suspicion that Amritpal had a cross-border link too, said the IG.

▶"At some places, there were videos which show that they were doing firing practice near Jallupur Khera in a firing range. Some footage and pictures show that they have made holograms of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). There were some videos of loading and unloading weapons," Gill said.

▶Gill said that they have circulated photos of Amritpal with police forces across the country. He said some associates close to Amritpal were part of the AKF, which indicates that, though very preliminary, he was trying to build some type of armed force.

▶"As far as prime accused Amritpal Singh goes, his route is being tracked regularly by the state police," Gill said.

▶At one place near a gurdwara in Ludhiana, they took a bike and tried to find a boat to cross the river. When they did not find one, they crossed a bridge near Ladhowal and even went near the Ladhowal railway station, he said.

▶Asked if the Uttarakhand Police have been alerted about Amritpal, Gill said, “As soon as we came to know he has gone out of Punjab, we immediately alerted other states too."

▶Asked how he managed to flee Punjab, Gill said he has changed his appearance, disguised himself behind shades and used different modes of travel.

▶The IG said so far 207 persons have been detained in the matter, out of whom, 30 are hardcore criminals. The remaining 177 will be released after verification, he said, citing the example of the RPG Mohali attack last year, in which some juveniles who had a very limited connecting role, were let off with warning.

▶In the chats reviewed by India Today, Singh was reportedly heard saying he wants casual relationships with women and nothing serious. In one of the videos, Singh reportedly talks about a woman who is willing to have an affair with him as long as her marriage is not affected.

▶On Instagram, the separatist leader has a long list of women followers whom he regularly messages. In one of the chats, Singh wrote to a woman: “So our extramarital is confirmed? (sic)", to which he replied, “Our honeymoon will be in Dubai."

