Amritpal Singh’s Wife Stopped from Flying to UK: Here’s All About UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur

Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of fugitive Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, was on Thursday stopped from flying to the United Kingdom by immigration officials at Amritsar airport.

Sources said the immigration officers have only stopped Kirandeep for questioning, considering her husband’s background.

Punjab Police officials remained tight-lipped to questions about Kirandeep at the airport.

Amritpal Singh — who continues to remain elusive even as a manhunt to arrest him is underway — married Kaur, a UK-based NRI, in February this year in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

The ‘Anand Karaj’ (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurudwara in Amritsar’s Baba Bakala.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Singh and his associates of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De.’ He and his aides were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Here’s all you need to know about Kirandeep Kaur:

Kirandeep Kaur and 29-year-old Amritpal Singh got married on February 10 this year. The marriage came just months after Singh was made the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, the outfit formed by late actor-activist Deep Sidhu. Amritpal Singh’s wife is a United Kingdom-based NRI, whose family belongs to Jalandhar in Punjab. She moved to the Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar after her marriage to Amritpal, which was also where the ceremony took place. After the marriage, Amritpal said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab. He added that they want all Punjabi migrants to return to the state.

