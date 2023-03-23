Radical Sikh preacher and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh managed to travel nearly 200 km since Punjab Police first intercepted him near Jalandhar and had exited Punjab on March 19 despite the highest security vigil and alert in the state, police said on Thursday.

According to Police, Singh was last spotted in Punjab at 9:40 pm on the night of March 18 when he took an auto near Hardy’s World amusement park in Ludhiana. He was later spotted outside a house in Shahbad in Kurukshetra district in Haryana on the afternoon of March 20 where he had stayed the earlier night, the police said.

The police have no clue how Singh managed to exit Punjab and reach Haryana. The Shahbad location is nearly 200 km away from the spot in Jalandhar where he was first intercepted on March 18. The Shahbad house is also about 150 km away from Hardy’s World.

Singh was covering his face and head with an umbrella when he was caught with a CCTV in Shahbad, Haryana at 12:18 pm on March 20.

Singh had changed his attire and this may be a reason why he managed to hoodwink the police and leave Punjab, said IG Punjab Police Sukhchain Singh Gill. “He crossed the Satluj river in Ladhowal, Phillaur by foot over a bridge after his motorcycle had broken down, which he dumped in a ditch. Pappalpreet Singh is the person accompanying Amritpal who was first spotted driving the motorcycle with Amritpal on the pillion," Gill further added.

“We are on his trail," the IG said. The police said they stayed in the house of Balpreet Kaur in Shahbad, an old associate of Pappalpreet, on the night of March 19 till March 20.

Punjab Police said it had alerted all other states about Amritpal Singh as he may be anywhere now. The police also said Amritpal’s men were operating a firing range in Jallapur Khera village.

Officials have said Papalpreet Singh is considered one of Amritpal Singh’s mentors and had been working closely with the radical preacher. He was seen driving the motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh rode pillion while escaping the police crackdown on his outfit on Saturday.

Photographs and CCTV footage, that have emerged on social media, have shown the fugitive using several vehicles, including a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, an Isuzu pick-up, a motorbike and a motorized cart, to escape with some of his aides.

