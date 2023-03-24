Amritpal’s Aides Leave Shri Sahab 'Hanging'; Sikh Groups Upset | Exclusive Details from Video

Even as Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh remains on the run, Sikh groups are upset with the conduct of the Waris Punjab De chief.

CNN-News18 has accessed an exclusive video of Shri Sahab left by Amritpal Singh’s associates.

ALSO READ | Amritpal, Aide Daljit Visited Thailand 18 Times in 13 Years, Say Officials, as Agencies Pursue Separatist

In the video, a Granthi is heard saying that Shri Sahab was “found hanging".

A kirpan (knife) or Shri Sahab is one of the five articles of faith worn by all baptised Sikhs. According to Sikh religion norms, Shri Sahab can’t be left anywhere and has to be attached to the body at all times.

Advertisement

Sikh groups also believe that Singh can’t be a leader as Akal Takht, the highest religious body, has already opened an inquiry against him for going with Guru Granth Sahib to the Ajnala police station earlier to get an aide released, said sources.

He is already under attack from various religious bodies for running away, instead of surrendering, said sources.

HARYANA POLICE ON ALERT

Advertisement

The Haryana Police Friday said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert after Singh’s last location was traced to the Kurukshetra district.

However, the whereabouts of Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh remain unknown. They were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district’s Shahabad on March 19.

Haryana’s Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh on Friday said there is no further input about where Singh went from Shahabad.

Advertisement

Baljit Kaur, the woman who allegedly harboured Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district, was nabbed on Thursday.

Advertisement

CCTV FOOTAGE

A CCTV footage surfaced on Thursday showing Singh in a shirt and trousers and holding an umbrella in Haryana’s Shahabad in an apparent bid to hide from police gaze.

Later, another footage claimed to be of March 20 also surfaced, in which the radical preacher is seen again carrying an umbrella and moving on a road opposite the Shahabad bus stand, Haryana police sources said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the driver of the cart on which Singh along with his associate Papalpreet was seen sitting in Jalandhar said both of them had asked him to take them to a tyre repair shop as their bike’s tyre got punctured.

ALSO READ | As ISI’s Links With Amritpal Singh Come to Fore, All About the Pakistani Intelligence Agency

Meanwhile, a video has emerged showing one of Singh’s associates shooting at a firing range in the preacher’s native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district. Pictures of some associates posing with weapons have also surfaced containing the hologram of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill on Thursday said following the questioning of Singh’s associate Tejinder Singh Gill who was held by the Khanna police, some sensitive material were seized which indicate that they were involved in “anti-national activities".

With PTI Inputs

Read all the Latest India News here