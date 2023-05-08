Amritsar: Another Blast on Busy Heritage Street Near Golden Temple

Another explosion rocked Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple in the wee hours of Monday, even as police are yet to ascertain the cause of mysterious blast that took place two days ago.

The blast occurred around 6:30 am near the same spot where an explosion late Saturday night had triggered panic. However, no one was reported to be injured.

The police and forensic teams reached the spot and were picking up the samples for examination. Senior police officers too were on the street to probe the matter.

DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the spot where the mysterious blasts took place. He denied any terrorism angle and said that it was a low intensity explosive placed in a container.

“There was no detonator used in both blasts. It was the handiwork of some unknown miscreants to create panic," Yadav said, adding that investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind blasts.

On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six people, including tourists, injured. The forensic examination report of the explosion was yet to arrive.

The explosion had left glass facades of some buildings damaged. Officials said that the blast was heard within one-km radius of the Golden Temple.

Karandeep Singh, a devotee who was present at the spot, said a few girls travelling in an auto-rickshaw were hit by shards of glass and sustained minor injuries after the explosion. The girls had come from Haryana’s Panchkula to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, he said.

The devotees and locals initially thought it to be a terrorist attack. However, the police later clarified that the explosion could be an accident and not any terror incident.

The Amritsar police had said, “A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing."

(With inputs from PTI)

