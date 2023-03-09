Amritsar: Close Aide of Amritpal Singh Arrested At Airport, Was Trying to Flee Country

A close aide of controversial Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested at the Amritsar airport on Thursday, after he allegedly tried to flee out of the country.

Airport authorities at Sri Guru Ramdass International airport detained Gurinderpal Singh Aujala, who reportedly handled social media for the controversial radical preacher.

Officials said that Aujala was trying to flee to England. According to information he was trying to take an Air India flight for London.

Aujla is a UK based Non Resident Indian (NRI) and was wanted by Jalandhar police who had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. He has been evading arrest and failed to appear before the court.

As per details, Sadar police at Jalandhar had booked him under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in February for displaying weapon on social media. He has been on the run ever since.

Today when he reached at the Airport, he was held by airport authorities and handed over to police. The police seized his mobile and further probe was on to ascertain his links with foreign based radicals.

A police official said that Jalandhar police was informed about his arrest and a team from there was coming to take him.

