Home » India » Amritsar: Close Aide of Amritpal Singh Arrested At Airport, Was Trying to Flee Country

Amritsar: Close Aide of Amritpal Singh Arrested At Airport, Was Trying to Flee Country

Officials said that Aujala was trying to flee to England. According to information he was trying to take an Air India flight for London.

Advertisement

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 20:39 IST

Punjab, India

Amritpal Singh had been getting ideological support from radical elements in the UK and Canada. (File pic: PTI) File pic/PTI
Amritpal Singh had been getting ideological support from radical elements in the UK and Canada. (File pic: PTI) File pic/PTI

A close aide of controversial Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested at the Amritsar airport on Thursday, after he allegedly tried to flee out of the country.

Airport authorities at Sri Guru Ramdass International airport detained Gurinderpal Singh Aujala, who reportedly handled social media for the controversial radical preacher.

Officials said that Aujala was trying to flee to England. According to information he was trying to take an Air India flight for London.

Aujla is a UK based Non Resident Indian (NRI) and was wanted by Jalandhar police who had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. He has been evading arrest and failed to appear before the court.

Advertisement

As per details, Sadar police at Jalandhar had booked him under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in February for displaying weapon on social media. He has been on the run ever since.

Today when he reached at the Airport, he was held by airport authorities and handed over to police. The police seized his mobile and further probe was on to ascertain his links with foreign based radicals.

A police official said that Jalandhar police was informed about his arrest and a team from there was coming to take him.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Swati BhanSwati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning ove...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 09, 2023, 20:36 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 20:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+23PHOTOS

Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi Pay Last Respects To Satish Kaushik, See Pics

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Holi, See Pics