Amritsar: One Injured in Blast at Heritage Street Near Golden Temple, Cause Yet to Be Ascertained

A blast at Amritsar’s Heritage Street near Golden Temple on Saturday night injured at least one person, officials said, adding the situation was under control. The blast was reported near a restaurant.

Officers further said that forensic teams reached the spot to determine the cause of the blast. “Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing," Punjab Police said in a statement.

Quoting police sources, Indian Express reported that the explosion may have happened in the chimney of the restaurant. More details are awaited.

