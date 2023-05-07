Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Amritsar: One Injured in Blast at Heritage Street Near Golden Temple, Cause Yet to Be Ascertained

Punjab Police said in a statement that an investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident of blast reported at Amritsar's Heritage Street near Darbar Sahib on Saturday night

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 13:00 IST

Amritsar, India

Officers said that forensic teams reached the spot to determine the cause of the blast. (Representational Image/PTI)

A blast at Amritsar’s Heritage Street near Golden Temple on Saturday night injured at least one person, officials said, adding the situation was under control. The blast was reported near a restaurant.

Officers further said that forensic teams reached the spot to determine the cause of the blast. “Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing," Punjab Police said in a statement.

Quoting police sources, Indian Express reported that the explosion may have happened in the chimney of the restaurant. More details are awaited.

first published: May 07, 2023, 13:00 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 13:00 IST
