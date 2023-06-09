'Trap Shinde, Topple Uddhav Govt': Chargesheet in Amruta Fadnavis Case Mentions Bookie's Message

Plans to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and method to “trap Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab" are among the top points mentioned in the chat transcripts attached by the police to the chargesheet filed in Amruta Fadnavis bribery-extortion case.

A day before the Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai (on February 20) registered an FIR against Anil Jaisinghani, the bookie reportedly messaged Amruta: “Last shivratri (March 1, 2022) you said to make MVA government fall and how to trap Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab, that also I have all recordings and proof don’t worry…"

A report in Times of India stated that the chargesheet, with attached chat transcripts, mentioned that in the conversation with a handle purportedly of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Jaisinghani sent a series of videos.

Advertisement

“Whatever I have sent is absolutely true and factual, you tell me if it is lie. I hope you must have heard that *camera never tells lie* and I’m even ready for narco… are you?" he added.

Amruta reportedly responded: “What is this cash issue? Why r u doing this thing to a straight person?" The document is also accompanied by videos prepared by Aniksha Jaisinghani purportedly to frame the deputy CM’s wife.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, fell in June 2022 following the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs of Sena against the leadership of Thackeray. Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the CM with the support of the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis became deputy CM.

The report stated that the transcripts show Amruta was in regular touch with the Jaisinghanis even after filing the FIR. The police was quoted as saying that it was according to their advice in a bid to trace the location of Jaisinghani, absconding for seven-eight years.

Advertisement

The chargesheet, filed recently before a special court in Mumbai, has listed several purported telephonic chats between Amruta Fadnavis and the Jaisinghanis.

READ | ‘If You Are Wrongly Framed, I Can Talk to Devenji, But…’: What Amruta Fadnavis told Anil Jaisinghani

According to one of the conversations, suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s daughter, Aniksha, had once told Amruta that they can earn “huge sum of money" by giving information about bookies to cops and getting them arrested.

Advertisement

The 793-page document has named Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha and his cousin Nirmal as accused in the case related to demanding bribes and trying to extort money from Amruta Fadnavis. It has included screenshots of purported WhatsApp chats and messages exchanged between Amruta Fadnavis and the father-daughter-duo.

The police had booked Jaisinghanis for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.

Advertisement

In one of the purported chats, Amruta Fadnavis expressed apprehension that Devendra Fadnavis may divorce her as “their relationship was not going well since 2019", according to the chargesheet.

Advertisement

Threatening to leak certain videos and audios, Ankisha Jaisinghani, in one of her messages to Amruta Fadnavis, said, Didiji, my father knows that you and hon’ble Devendra sir will use police against him and police will say that video is fake, but it will not help as my father is in regular contact with Sharad Pawarji and Uddhav Thackerayjis and he will give all video and audio recording to them and to Modiji, according to the chargesheet.

According to an official, Aniksha Jaisinghani had shot a video of a bag being filled with currency notes worth Rs 1 crore and sent the clip to Amruta Fadnavis from another mobile number after the complainant blocked her number.

They are very serious and will be a big political issue, all TV and newspapers in the country will use this against Devendra Fadnavis and he will have to resign from deputy chief minister’s post and your career will also finish, her message read.