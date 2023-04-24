An Architectural Marvel: Spread Over 28 Acres, Housing 34 Domes, Telangana Secretariat Building Stands Tall in Hyderabad

Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building Complex, which spread across 28 acres of land and built in 10.5 lakh square feet area, held its head high on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

This administrative palace reflects various architectural styles and different types of cultures, that are showcased on its magnificent and gigantic size and structure.

The chief minister is going to take up his official duties at this building that has six floors.

Brimming with specialties, the building houses modern facilities mixed with beautiful and architectural wonders, coupled with absolutely stunning interiors.

The officials concerned have formally decided to arrange popular Cherial paintings at the main entrance of the building.

As many as 34 domes and two national emblems of four lions mounted on a circular structure draws everyone’s attention like jewels in a crown. The domes without base support have been reflecting the architectural brilliance.

Out of two domes one dome was constructed in front of the secretariat and the second one was built at the back side of the building complex.

The national emblem of lions has been arranged on the two domes, which were made in Delhi, each with a height of five feet and weighing 2.5 tones. Another 32 small domes are appearing on the building.

Foundation stone laid in 2019

Reflecting the words of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s while he was laying foundation to the secretariat on June 27, 2019, the Telangana secretariat constructed in such a way that it provided additional value to Telangana pride which combined marvelous structure with modern technology symbolizing the states’s culture and tradition giving priority to quality and uniqueness that represent the age-old-legacy of the new state to coming generations for centuries together.

The new secretariat building stood as an icon to the combined style of Indo-Persian-Arabian architecture. It was built in such a way that one can witness ancient palaces and domes of temples on the banks of Hussain Sagar.

Building completed in record 26 months

According to the architectural professionals, it will take more than four year to complete the entire building complex. But the Telangana government completed it in a record time of 26 months from the day the chief minister KCR laid foundation stone. KCR also spend many hours in giving shape to various designs related to the building complex.

He gave final shape after held number of discussions with architects and engineers. The responsibility of monitoring the construction was shouldered to Roads and Buildings minister Prashanth Reddy. Being a civil engineer, he completed the construction on war footing basis in coordination with the representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, who take up the construction of the secretariat, and officials concerned.

In order to bring aqua life to the complex two big fountains, similar to the fountains in the Parliament, are constructed in the secretariat made of red sand stone where each one with 28 feet height and 58 feet width.

The architectural marvel

According to the architects of the secretariat complex, the cultural treasure and peaceful lifestyle of Telangana are the two phased inspiration which will be seen in the architecture of the secretariat.

They also got inspired from the Neelakanteswara Swamy Temple of Kakitaya dynasty in Nizamabad and architectural style of palaces in Wanaparthy and constructed the domes of the secretariat accordingly. They may call as architectural styles of Hindu, Deccani and Kakatiya.

Apart from Wanaparthy the architects worked for the new secretariat complex has take inspiration from the Hanuman Temple in Salangpur of Gujarat state while constructing the domes.

The Telangana secretariat complex has adopted the greatness of the architectural styles, their marvelous influences and beauty apart from adopting the philosophy and mysticism of the ancient Indian architectural styles including the mesmerizing Telangana styles.

