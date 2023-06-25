Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » An Overflowing River, a Rope & Several Locals: How a Woman Was Rescued as Her Car Got Stuck | Video

An Overflowing River, a Rope & Several Locals: How a Woman Was Rescued as Her Car Got Stuck | Video

The current of the water was so fast, that the locals stumbled several times before reaching the vehicle and finally rescuing the woman who was later taken to a nearby hospital

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 21:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the video showing locals, with great difficulty, trying to rescue the stuck woman in Haryana. (Twitter/@sumedhasharma86)
Screengrab of the video showing locals, with great difficulty, trying to rescue the stuck woman in Haryana. (Twitter/@sumedhasharma86)

A woman was rescued by locals after her car was dramatically swept away in the heavy current of a river in Haryana’s Panchkula on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident show a group of local men, moving towards the car with the support of a rope, and rescuing her out of it.

The current of the water was so fast, that the locals stumbled several times before reaching the vehicle. At one point, a man gets stuck due to the rope, but rescues himself, with great difficulty from the rising tides.

The woman, who had come to offer prayers at a temple in Kharak Mangoli had parked her car on the river bank.

Advertisement

According to officials, the water level of the river suddenly rose, and the woman’s car got washed away in a flash flood while she was sitting inside it, news agency PTI said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after this.

Efforts to recover the woman’s car, with the help of a crane was also underway, news agency ANI said.

This comes after, eight people were stuck in Ghaggar river in Panchkula, and were rescued by a team of  National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The water level in the river increased due to rain in its catchment areas.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday.

    In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 25, 2023, 21:37 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 21:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App