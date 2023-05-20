Anand Mahindra, SRK & IPL Match: US Envoy Garcetti Shares His 'Most Memorable Moments' in India Visit

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti’s trip to India was nothing short of a blockbuster, featuring meetings with prominent personalities such as Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and cricketer Mithali Raj. The ambassador shared a glimpse of his “most memorable" moments from his week-long visit in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, which aimed to strengthen the ties between India and the United States.

In a Twitter-shared video montage of his visit, the US Ambassador is seen enjoying Hindi music while riding in a car with Anand Mahindra, visit to iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India in Mumbai, attendance at an IPL match, and a meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannat. Additionally, he explores the Jio World Centre and pays a visit to St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai.

“This week, I spent time in the incredible cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai meeting key stakeholders, discussing strategies, and enriching the longstanding partnership between the United States and India. Here’s a glimpse into some of my most memorable moments from the trip," he said.

Advertisement

During his two-day trip to Mumbai, in addition to meeting famous personalities, Garcetti also embarked on visits to various religious sites. He savored the local delicacy of ‘bun maska; at an Iranian cafe and took the opportunity to explore the historic Jewish synagogue known as ‘Keneseth Eliyahoo’.

Garcetti also had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where he had the opportunity to savor the popular street food, vada pav, at the insistence of Shinde. Expressing his delight, the US Ambassador appreciated the Chief Minister’s hospitality.

Following his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Garcetti took to Twitter to share their “wonderful chat" and discussed the cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood on a global scale. He also shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, where they were seen holding a yellow football, accompanied by the actor’s wife Gauri Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Advertisement

Garcetti paid his respects at the 26/11 Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, expressing deep emotions about the visit and reaffirming his commitment to bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attacks to justice. He emphasized the steadfast partnership between the United States and India in the global fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the US Ambassador met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani. In a separate meeting with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Garcetti proposed the idea of Mumbai and Ahmedabad considering hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Another highlight of Garcetti’s trip was his friendly cricket match with former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, where he even obtained her autograph on a cricket bat. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the ambassador paid a visit to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi.