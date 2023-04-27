Anand Mohan Release: Disheartening, Says Murdered IAS Officer's Daughter As Ex Bihar MP Walks Out of Jail

Anand Mohan, who was convicted for the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah and was serving for 14 years, was released from jail today. The former MP received a roaring welcome from his supporters.

While speaking to the media, IAS officer G Krishnaiah’s daughter said it was “disheartening" for them that Anand Mohan Singh was being released from jail.-

“The government should reconsider this decision. I request Nitish Kumar ji to give a second thought to this decision. With this decision, his government has set a wrong example. It is unfair not just to a family but to the whole nation. We will appeal against this decision," said

Uma Devi, wife of G Krishnaiah, said: “Public will protest against the release of Anand Mohan, demanding to send him back to jail. Releasing him is a wrong decision. CM should not encourage these types of things. If he (Anand Mohan) will contest elections in the future the public should boycott him. I appeal to send him (Anand Mohan) back to jail."

Anand Mohan To Conduct a Rally; Petition Against His Release To Be Filed

According to sources, politician Anand Mohan, who has gone to a relative’s place in Saharsa, is scheduled to conduct a rally at 11am. In another development, a petition against the decision of state of Bihar for amending Bihar Prison rules will be filed by retired IPS Amitabh Das in Patna High court at 11am. This would challenge the release of Anand Mohan.

IAS Association Expressed ‘Dismay’

The Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association conveyed their “deep dismay" regarding the Bihar government’s recent modification to the prison manual, which would result in the release of Anand Mohan, a former MP convicted of murdering an IAS officer. The association stated that this decision is “equivalent to a denial of justice" and implored the state government to reconsider their actions.

The Central IAS Association, too, condemned the government’s decision. “The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the state government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of G Krishnaiah, IAS, former district magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners," it said.

The statement asserted that a convict of the charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category.

Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice, it said.

“Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of administration of justice," it said. The association urged the Bihar government to reconsider its decision at the earliest.

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, serving a life sentence for the killing of Krishnaiah, is to be set free along with 26 others who have been lodged in different prisons of the state for more than 14 years.

A notification to the effect was issued late Monday evening, when, incidentally, Mohan, who has been on parole, was celebrating the engagement of his son Chetan Anand, who is a sitting MLA of the ruling RJD in the state.

