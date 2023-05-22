Andhra CM Inaugurates Machilipatnam Port Works, Says It Would Thrive Like Mumbai, Chennai

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Machilipatnam Port works, emphasizing its potential for accelerated development and job creation.

He expressed confidence that Machilipatnam would soon thrive like Mumbai and Chennai, unveiling the Rs 5,156 crore project that aims to complete construction within two years.

In his address at the public meeting, CM Reddy announced plans to expand the initial cargo capacity of 35 million tons to 116 million tons as cargo traffic gradually increases.

The CM credited the government’s efforts in overcoming land acquisition challenges and legal obstacles allegedly created by his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu.

The port’s strategic location, connected to National Highway 216 and the Gudivada-Machilipatnam railway line, will enhance accessibility and connectivity, transforming the face of Krishna district.

CM Reddy highlighted that Machilipatnam would become a prominent hub for trade, commerce, and industrial growth, benefiting not only the local population but also regions like Telangana and Chattisgarh.

The port’s development is expected to foster ancillary industries, providing employment opportunities for thousands of individuals over time.

Reddy expressed gratitude to the farmers who contributed their land to the port’s construction. Additionally, he mentioned the government’s plan to gradually link 4,000 acres of government land to the port, which spans an area of 242 acres donated by the farmers.

The Chief Minister also shared updates on the construction of a new medical college in Machilipatnam, set to begin admissions by August or September. The medical college will cater to the healthcare needs of Pedana, Avanigadda, and Kaikaluru.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, including the construction of four new sea ports, ten fishing harbours, six fish land centres, and six new airports.

These projects, with a total expenditure of over Rs 16,000 crore, aim to create 25,000 jobs at each port and improve the lives of fishermen.

The Chief Minister responded to various appeals from local representatives, sanctioning funds for projects such as a Road over Bridge at the Medical College, the construction of six community halls, and repairs to the Ambedkar Bhavan.

He also directed the District Collector to address issues related to the assigned land in 12 villages, covering an area of 12,650 acres.

Furthermore, the CM criticized the opposition Telugu Desam Party, accusing former CM Chandrababu Naidu of treating the poor as untouchables.

He pointed out Naidu’s resistance to allocating house sites to 50,000 underprivileged individuals in the R-5 zone of the Amaravati capital region, despite his failure to provide land during his own tenure.

CM Reddy concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and reducing power tariffs for imitation jewellers, fulfilling promises made during his padyatra.