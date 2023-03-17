Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Meets PM Modi, Seeks Early Resolution of Pending Issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for fiscal 2014-15.

The chief minister also requested the PM to enhance the credit limit of Rs 17,923 crore which was reduced from Rs 42,472 crore post-Covid-19 pandemic, besides reimbursing the arrears of Rs 2600.74 crore incurred by the state government on the Polavaram project.

In his meeting with the PM, the Chief Minister appealed to expedite several issues pending even nine years after the state’s division.

Reddy, in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, reminded him that some key issues remained unsolved despite several rounds of discussions held by the special committee constituted under the Chairmanship of the Union Finance Secretary to attend to a plethora of issues mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s estimates of Rs 55,548crore on the Polavaram Project, treat the drinking water supply component as its part and parcel and release Rs 10,000crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the construction besides paying compensation to the displaced persons.

The CM requested for speedy steps to ensure that the Telangana Government clears its dues of Rs. 7,058 crore outstanding from the Telangana power distribution companies (TS Discoms) to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

The Chief Minister told him that the State has so far incurred a financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families under the PMGKAY due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. To compensate for this, unused ration stocks should be allotted to AP as recommended by NITI Aayog, he said.

The Chief Minister further appealed to the Prime Minister to grant permission for 12 medical colleges in the state for which clearances were pending, allot required mines to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) to cater to the raw material needs of the steel plant in YSR Kadapa district and grant Special Status to AP as promised in Parliament by the Centre.

