Andhra CM Releases Rs 560 cr Under ‘Jagananna Thodu’ Scheme, 5.10 Lakh Small Traders Get Benefit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 560.73 crore under the “Jagananna Thodu" scheme benefiting 5,10,412 small and marginal street vendors and artisans with interest-free bank loans.

The amount, released towards the first tranche for the fourth consecutive year, includes interest-free bank loans amounting to Rs 549.70 crore with the balance of Rs 11.03 crore being paid towards interest subvention. It would be directly credited into their bank accounts. The beneficiaries also include 4,54,000 petty traders who have availed repeat loans.

Releasing the amount virtually at the Camp Office in Amaravati, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is the only State which has been implementing the scheme to help lakhs of traders and artisans. The number of loan beneficiaries is higher in the State than in the rest of the country, he remarked.

Advertisement

The petty traders, who have been repaying the loans promptly and taking repeat loans, can get an annual increment of Rs 1000 on the loan amount of Rs 10,000 and can avail a maximum loan of Rs 13,000 under the scheme, he said.

Designed to help petty traders and traditional artisans who depend on loan sharks for daily working capital, the scheme has so far benefitted 15,87,492 petty traders and artisans including 13,29,011 beneficiaries who have taken loans multiple times.

The government has so far spent Rs 2955.79 crore under the scheme which includes Rs 74.69 crore paid towards interest.

The Chief Minister observed that petty traders are also rendering great social service to people and helping others by selling vegetables, fruits and food products in push carts, baskets, on motorcycles and auto rickshaws on streets.

Artisans who work on brass items and make Bobbili Veena, Kondapally and Etikoppaka toys, Kalankari and lace items and puppets have also been receiving loans under the scheme, he said.

Advertisement

“I had seen their troubles during my padayatra and the idea to launch the scheme was born to save them from loan sharks. The interesting part of it is that 80 per cent of the beneficiaries are women and again, the majority of them belong to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities," he said.