Andhra Engineer Designs Cheap Farming Machinery From Spare Parts Of His Vehicle

In agriculture, constant innovation has been a driving force, behind the increased efficiency and productivity in farm yields. The need for innovative solutions to save time and reduce costs for farmers continues to grow from time to time. Ashok, who hails from Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, has given his contribution to devise an innovative solution for the farmers. According to a News18 Local report, he is manufacturing modernised agricultural machinery for the farmers.

Ashok aims to reduce the workload on the farmers and has been making advanced tools for them for the past four years. There is no one to assist him in this work and he has taken the sole responsibility for manufacturing these machineries. He has completed his graduation and has emerged as a beacon of hope for the farmers. The equipment manufactured by Ashok not only reduces the work to a great extent but is also cheap. These cheap equipment can be a source of respite for the farmers whose financial situation is not well-off.

Advertisement

To devise these types of machinery, Ashok collected the spare parts of his vehicles that were out of order. He designed equipment like power weeders, dozers and cultivators from the spare parts. Power weeders are used in farming activities to remove the weeds. The power weeders prevent the plant from degrading the top fertile layer of the soil or say the fertility of the soil. A dozer is a tractor-driven machine usually having a broad horizontal blade for moving earth. Cultivators are used to prepare the soil for farming and remove weeds. They make the soil loose to help in cultivation.

Ashok is trying to get patent rights registered in his name for the machinery he has designed and manufactured on his own. He said that if his innovations prove useful for at least 10 people, they can be manufactured in bulk and made cheaper as well. He further said that he is waiting for the government’s help in making his agricultural equipment cheaper.