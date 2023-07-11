Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Andhra: Fire Breaks Out At Thermal Power Plant in Nelatur, Firefighting Op Underway | WATCH

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 20:51 IST

Amaravati, India

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. (ANI)

A fire broke out at Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Nelatur. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed thick black smoke coming out of the thermal power plant, however, there was no report of casualties or grave injuries.

“Around 9.40 AM, some pieces of coal fell off the conveyor belt and caught fire. The dropped pieces of coal led to sparks and fire but there were no casualties or injuries," a Krishnapatnam Port police official told PTI.

Reportedly, the rescue operation began shortly after smoke was reported and the firefighters from Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Company (AP GENCO) and Krishnapatnam doused the flames within half an hour.

    • Meanwhile, the power plant’s chief engineer Kanta Rao said that coal feeding to one of its three units (Unit-2) ceased due to the fire and the power supply will be disrupted for the next three days.

    While the power supply will be impacted, Rao said there is no need to worry and the summer consumption and demand has lapsed over time.

