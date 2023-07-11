Andhra: Fire Breaks Out At Thermal Power Plant in Nelatur, Firefighting Op Underway | WATCH

A fire broke out at Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Nelatur. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed thick black smoke coming out of the thermal power plant, however, there was no report of casualties or grave injuries.

“Around 9.40 AM, some pieces of coal fell off the conveyor belt and caught fire. The dropped pieces of coal led to sparks and fire but there were no casualties or injuries," a Krishnapatnam Port police official told PTI.

Reportedly, the rescue operation began shortly after smoke was reported and the firefighters from Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Company (AP GENCO) and Krishnapatnam doused the flames within half an hour.