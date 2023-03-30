Andhra: Kuwait-bound Air India Express Plane Departs 4 Hrs Early, Leaves Behind 15 Passengers

At least 15 passengers scheduled to fly from Vijayawada to Kuwait could not board the plane as their Air India Express flight was preponed by four hours. The passengers allege that they were not informed about the time change.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday when at least 15 Kuwait-bound passengers were denied boarding a plane that had already left from the Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Lakshmikanth Reddy, Gannavaram Airport Director, the flight was scheduled to take off at 1:10 pm, but took off at 9:45 am on Wednesday. The passengers who did not have any information about the time change arrived at the airport to board their noon flight, but were shocked to learn that the plane had already departed.

The passengers allege that they booked the flight tickets through a travel agent and that the agency did not inform them about the rescheduling. The passengers will have to wait in Vijayawada until next week for a flight out to Kuwait.

Advertisement

The passengers were to take the first-ever direct Air India Express (AIE) flight from Vijayawada International Airport to Kuwait. Air India planes fly from Vijayawada to Kuwait once a week on Wednesdays.

Air India Express is yet to issue an official statement following the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here