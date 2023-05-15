Andhra Police Apprehend Gang Manipulating Impoverished Young Women Into Nude Occult Worship

In a chilling event, Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a gang which exploited young women from impoverished backgrounds, compelling them to partake in nude occult worship, luring them with substantial monetary offerings.

The incident transpired in Ponnekallu village, Tadikonda mandal, in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Guntur DSP Mahaboob Basha, local Priest Nageswara Rao, who had been conducting rituals, connected with a woman named Aravinda, a resident of Chilakaluripet who had lost money in various business endeavors, via social media.

They conspired to conduct occult worship to unearth hidden treasures and procure easy wealth. They engaged an individual named Nagendra to provide young women to partake in the nude worship of occultism, promising each woman Rs 1 lakh for participation.

Nagendra, in conjunction with his associate Suresh, persuaded two young women from underprivileged families in Nandyal district with the promise of money.

Aravinda brought the women to Priest Nageswara Rao, who commanded them to disrobe and participate in the occult worship. Subsequently, the priest and his accomplices attempted to sexually harass the women.

When the women resisted their advances, they were forcibly transported towards Guntur in the same vehicle. The women managed to escape the perpetrators at Gorantla and alerted the police using the Disha app.

The police team from Nallapadu police station swiftly arrived at the scene, apprehending Priest Nageswara Rao, Nagendra Babu of Ponnekallu village, Arivanda and Radha of Chilakaluripet, Suresh of Guntur, Bhakar, Peddi Reddy, Sagar, Shiva, Sunil, Pawan and Subbulu, all hailing from Nandyal district.