Andhra Pradesh: 9 Men Assault Tribal Youth, Urinate on Him, Try To Put Private Parts In His Mouth

In a shocking incident, as many as nine assailants severely attacked a tribal youngster, urinated on him and attempted to force their private parts into his mouth. The incident, which occurred one month ago at a secluded area behind KIMS hospital in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. The incident came to light after a video of the attack went viral on social media.

The victim, Naveen, and a repeat offender, identified as Manne Anjaneyulu alias Anji, have a history of involvement in 50 house robbery cases since childhood, leading to ongoing disputes between them.

About a month ago, Anji invited Naveen to a secluded spot behind KIMS hospital to consume alcohol. Upon reaching the location, Naveen found Anji accompanied by eight youngsters from Islampet, Gopal Nagar in Ongole, and Vetapalem of Bapatla district.

When the party was at its peak, tensions rose between Naveen and Anji due to past disputes. Suddenly, all nine assailants launched a brutal physical attack on Naveen, disregarding his pleas for them to stop.

They continued their assault until Naveen was left bleeding profusely. Shockingly, the attackers even urinated on the victim and attempted to force him to drink it.

Worse, they made disturbing attempts to insert their private parts into his mouth. During the assault, the attackers recorded the entire horrific incident on their cell phones, and one of them posted the video on social media, leading to its viral dissemination.

Although Naveen filed a complaint with the police immediately after the incident occurred, the police allegedly only registered the case as a physical attack and under the SC/ST Act. There were accusations that the police did not make adequate efforts to investigate and apprehend the accused.