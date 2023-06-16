Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 Student Set Ablaze With Petrol by Unidentified Persons

Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 Student Set Ablaze With Petrol by Unidentified Persons

Amarnath, a student of 10th class in a local school, was going to tuition on his bicycle when he was stopped by some youth near Redlapalem. They poured petrol on him and set him afire

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

IANS

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 17:57 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

The incident occurred in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli mandal (block) on Friday morning. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The incident occurred in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli mandal (block) on Friday morning. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

In a horrific incident, a 10th class student was burnt alive by some unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Friday.

The attackers poured petrol on U. Amarnath (15) and set him afire when he was on his way to tuition. He was rushed to a Government General Hospital at Guntur in a critical condition, where he succumbed.

The incident occurred in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli mandal (block) on Friday morning.

Amarnath, a student of 10th class in a local school, was going to tuition on his bicycle when he was stopped by some youth near Redlapalem. They poured petrol on him and set him afire.

Advertisement

Hearing the cries of the boy, locals rushed to douse the fire and shifted him to GGH Guntur. He, however, succumbed to the injuries. In his dying declaration, the boy told police that Venkateshwar Reddy and a few others torched him.

top videos
  • Kiara Joins YRF Spy Universe | Alia, Gal Gadot Pose Together | Neha Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Adipurush Memes: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To 'Chhapri' Dialogues, Prabhas' Movie Roasted On Twitter
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog

    • Meanwhile, Amarnath’s grandfather Reddaiah said a boy who was harassing Amarnath’s sister was responsible for the killing. Amarnath had pulled up the boy for harassing his sister. He had questioned the boy for roaming around the college where his sister was studying.

    Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the assailants.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 16, 2023, 17:57 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 17:57 IST
    Read More