Andhra Pradesh CM Hands Over Financial Aid to 1.2 Lakh Fishermen Families Under Flagship Govt Scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday disbursed Rs 124 crore into the bank accounts of 1.2 lakh fishermen families under the ‘YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ scheme as financial assistance during the breeding season between April 15 and June 14 when they refrain from venturing to sea.

Every year during the marine fishing ban period, the coastal state restricts fishermen from going into the Bay of Bengal to fish for enabling the fishes to breed, lay eggs and multiply.

“We have started ‘YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ with the noble idea of avoiding any trouble to fishermen who cannot go in to the sea during the ban period. For the families of my fishermen brothers who reposed their faith on the sea," Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a public meeting in Nizampatnam town of Bapatla district after the latest instalment of the government scheme was distributed to the beneficiaries.

Besides the aid of Rs 10,000 per family under the programme that is into its fifth year now, the Chief Minister also formally credited Rs 108 crore into the bank accounts of over 23,000 fishermen from Konaseema district who lost their livelihood due to pipeline works taken up by public sector unit ONGC.

Till now, the government has deposited a total of Rs 538 crore under the ‘YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ scheme to the families in five years.