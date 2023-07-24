Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Lays Foundation for Mega Housing Programme in Amaravati's R5 Zone

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the mega housing programme under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu, at Amaravati’s Krishnayapalem on Monday. The project fulfils CM’s vision of providing affordable houses to 50,793 people that will be constructed along with 45 social infrastructure projects at a cost of Rs 1,829.57 crore in the R5 Zone of Amaravati.

Speaking at the event, the CM said, “Amaravati for all, transcending economic boundaries". He said that the houses being provided through this program are not merely households but essential tools for achieving social justice. “Today is a special day in the history of the state. This is the victory of the poor over the enemies of the poor." the CM said.

The government’s step in this direction came through as the YSRCP fought and won a legal battle in the Supreme Court to secure housing opportunities for the underprivileged. “Eighteen cases were filed in the High Court and 5 cases in the Supreme Court against the distribution houses to the poor that was legally defeated," said CM Jagan while slamming the Opposition for conspiring against the poor.

He further added that the efforts of the farmers backed by the Telugu Desam party — who attempted to obstruct the distribution of house sites through legal means — were proved futile. These farmers argued that providing housing opportunities to the poor would disrupt the demographic balance in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), he said.

The economically weaker sections receiving houses worth Rs 7 to 10 lakh signifies the triumph of justice, he added.