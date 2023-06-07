Trends :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Early Elections, Sets Ambitious Nine-Month Campaign Plan

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Early Elections, Sets Ambitious Nine-Month Campaign Plan

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

News18 India

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 21:25 IST

Amaravati, India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Image: News18)
Putting an end to the rumours surrounding early elections in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear during a recent cabinet meeting that there will be no premature polls.

Sources reveal that he instructed his cabinet colleagues to devote the next nine months to hard work, aiming for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Assuring them of his full support, the CM expressed confidence in their collective efforts. Alongside this decision, the cabinet approved 63 important matters, including the implementation of the Guarantee Pension Scheme (GPS) for government employees.

In a significant move, the cabinet also gave the green light to regularize 10,000 contract employees who had completed five years of service before June 2, 2014.

Additional decisions included the formation of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for state employees and the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Jagananna Amma Vodi schemes to address school dropouts and support education.

    • The cabinet’s approval was also granted for the allocation of land to companies with whom Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed during the global investors’ summit.

    Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned 6,840 posts, including vacancies in the police battalion and new medical colleges.

    first published: June 07, 2023, 21:25 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 21:25 IST
