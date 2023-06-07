Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Early Elections, Sets Ambitious Nine-Month Campaign Plan

Putting an end to the rumours surrounding early elections in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear during a recent cabinet meeting that there will be no premature polls.

Sources reveal that he instructed his cabinet colleagues to devote the next nine months to hard work, aiming for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Assuring them of his full support, the CM expressed confidence in their collective efforts. Alongside this decision, the cabinet approved 63 important matters, including the implementation of the Guarantee Pension Scheme (GPS) for government employees.

In a significant move, the cabinet also gave the green light to regularize 10,000 contract employees who had completed five years of service before June 2, 2014.

Additional decisions included the formation of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for state employees and the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Jagananna Amma Vodi schemes to address school dropouts and support education.