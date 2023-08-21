Andhra Pradesh Devotees Embrace Auspicious Shravan Month To Honour Goddess Mahalakshmi

As the auspicious month of Shravan has arrived many women devotees who live in Andhra Pradesh have organised a special event to worship the goddess Shri Mahalakshmi Amma in their residents as well as the temples where the Ammavaras are situated. The devotees perform a special pooja program in the month of Shravan in order to worship Varamahalakshmi as the goddess who bestows good fortune.

People celebrating the first day of Shravan in Kanikanda worshipping Shri Mahalakshmi Amma who is in the divine presence of Shri Devi Bhu Devi Sametha Prasanna Venkateswara Swami in Annavaram village gave a beautiful and auspicious darshan to the devotees decorated in the glass.

The temple committee decorated the goddess Lakshmi in their own unique style on the first Friday of Shravan month. On this auspicious occasion, a large number of devotees from the Kakinada district visit the temple to worship the goddess and get spiritual joy by visiting the Goddess Shri Mahalakshmi who was appearing in a special and spectacular decoration. The priest of the temple has organised the special puja for the welfare of the world.