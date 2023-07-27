Andhra Pradesh Farmer Earns Rs 3 Crore In 1 Month Selling Tomatoes

The tomato prices in various parts of the country have witnessed a sharp surge in recent weeks, fluctuating between ₹100 and ₹120 per kg. While some farmers have faced losses, others have made a fortune selling tomatoes. The rising tomato prices have proven the most lucrative for a farmer in Andhra Pradesh.

P Chandramouli, his younger brother Murali, and their mother Rajamma do farming on a 32-acre land across two villages, Karakamanda and Suvwarapu Waripalli, in Chittoor district. And Chandramouli’s success is now making headlines.

Chandramouli, like many farmers, faced hardships and uncertainties, with some of his previous harvests yielding disappointing results. However, he persevered, constantly seeking innovative farming methods and marketing strategies to improve his yield.

In April, Chandramouli and his family decided to cultivate tomatoes, anticipating that the post-summer yield would fetch better prices. They planted Sahu variety tomato plants on 22 acres and adopted modern agricultural practices to optimise crop growth. By the end of June, the yield was ready for sale.

They chose the nearby Kolar market in Karnataka to sell their produce, where the demand and prices were favourable. Each 15 kg box of tomatoes was sold between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. With approximately 40,000 boxes sold so far, the Chandramouli family has got an income of Rs 3 crore in one month.