Andhra Pradesh: Security Lapse at Tirumala Temple Raises Concerns Among Devotees

A glaring security lapse at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has once again been exposed as a devotee managed to capture video footage of the Vimana Alayam at the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Balaji, allegedly using a pen camera or mobile phone.

The video was taken without detection by the three-level-security, which includes TTD vigilance staff, state police, Octopus special sleuths, thousands of CCTV cameras, manual and electronic scanning. The footage was later posted on social media and quickly went viral.

TTD officials have announced that they will take severe action against the accused after verifying the CCTV footage, as devotees across the globe express shock at the security failure at the world-famous hill shrine.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, during a heavy downpour in Tirumala. Power supply was interrupted, rendering metal detectors unusable, and security staff resorted to manual checks of devotees before allowing them to enter the temple.

One devotee took advantage of the situation, carrying a mobile phone into the temple and recording video footage from a close range. The video shows the Vimana Alayam from Sampangi Praakaram and other inner temples within the main temple.

The breach has raised questions about the effectiveness of the temple’s three-level-security system, which includes high-level security measures at Alipiri, the ground level of the seven hills, and two control rooms at Tirumala.

Over 2,000 CCTV cameras monitor the temple 24/7, and devotees must pass through two checking centers before being granted access to the presiding deity.

Electronic gadgets and mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the main temple to prevent security breaches and potential attacks.

Devotees are now demanding that TTD take necessary action to prevent similar security breaches in the future.

