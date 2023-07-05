Andhra Pradesh: Techie Takes a Stand Against Municipal Authorities Over Illegal Seizure of Pet Dog

A female techie from Proddatur town in Andhra Pradesh has raised complaints against the municipal authorities for illegally catching her pet dog along with other stray dogs.

The family found their pet dog missing on June 28.

Earlier, a person residing at Buddayapall in Proddatur had complained about the menace of dogs in the Praja Spanda programme, a public grievance programme. According to the ward secretariat, the municipal staff had reached the locality and caught the stray dogs and left them in the nearest forest area.

Prajwala complained to the former central minister and People for Animal Organization chairperson Maneka Gandhi, where she received a callback and spoke to her about the incident.

Gandhi also made a call to the collector Vijay Rama Raju, SP Anbu Rajan and municipal commissioner Venkata Ramaniah. The collector called her and assured her to take necessary action on the issue.

After there was no further response from the officials concerned, she lodged complaints at three town police stations on July 3. “Based on the complaint received we had filed a case under the relevant IPC sections,: said T Narayana Madhav, CI. Notices were issued to the municipal commissioner, sanitation supervisor of the fourth division, ward sanitation secretary and volunteers.