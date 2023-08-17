Andhra Trans Woman Duped of 11 Sovereigns of Gold, Rs 26 Lakh in Pretext of Marriage; 2 Booked

Police have registered a case against a man and his mother for allegedly deceiving a transgender person by taking money and gold under the false pretense of marriage. The incident, which recently came to light, occurred within the jurisdiction of the Krishna Lanka Police Station in Vijayawada city, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Alokam Pawan Kumar (name later changed to Bhramarambika after undergoing a gender transition) of Penamaluru and Yili Nageswara Rao of Krishna Lanka locality in Vijayawada city pursued B.Ed at VR Siddhartha College in Kanuru six years ago. They developed a close connection and eventually fell in love.

After completing their education, they rented a house at Satyamgaari Center in Krishna Lanka in 2019. They presented themselves as males to the landlord and began living together. During this time, they also provided tutoring to students.

After a period of time, they made the decision to formalise their relationship through marriage. Nageswara Rao accompanied Pawan Kumar to Delhi, where Kumar underwent surgery as part of their gender transition process.