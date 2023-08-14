Andhra Pradesh’s Subbaiya Gari Restaurant Under Scrutiny For Serving Inferior Quality Food

Popular Subbaiya Gari chain of vegetarian restaurants, which is headquartered in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, is known all across the Godavari districts. The restaurant chain is known to serve delicious vegetarian Telugu cuisines and is often listed as a place to visit any tourist in the state with a penchant for good food. However, a recent incident has caused a slight blotch on the reputation of the restaurant. A recent complaint of inedible curries being served here has had the district food inspector and other officials reaching the Subbaiya Gari restaurant and investigating the quality of food available there.

An anonymous customer sent a letter to the officials saying that the restaurant was serving inferior quality spinach to its customers. The authorities started raids following the complaint in the letter. The officials have found some inferior quality cashew nuts from the kitchens of the restaurant. The nuts were further found to be adulterated with added colour. Their samples were sent to higher officials for testing. A food safety official said that action will be taken soon based on their report.