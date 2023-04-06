Home » India » Andhra: Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Train in Visakhapatnam, Departure Delayed by 4 Hrs

Andhra: Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Train in Visakhapatnam, Departure Delayed by 4 Hrs

Officials also said that CCTV footage from the site was being verified and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is searching for the accused.

Advertisement

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 08:29 IST

Visakhapatnam, India

This is the third time when a stone pelting incident has been reported on Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in the last three months. (Photo: News18)
This is the third time when a stone pelting incident has been reported on Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in the last three months. (Photo: News18)

Yet another instance of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat train was reported in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, according to officials.

This was the third instance of stone pelting reported on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train in the last three months.

According to a statement by Waltair Division Railway, the Vande Bharat Express leaving Visakhapatnam was rescheduled to leave at 9:45 am instead of its scheduled departure at 5:45 am as the C-8 coach window glass was broken due to stone pelting by miscreants, reports ANI.

Earlier this year in January, stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam city of Andhra Pradesh during maintenance.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat Express was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

“Some unknown persons pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches while it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati told ANI.

Officials also said that CCTV footage from the site was being verified and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is searching for the accused.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Revathi HariharanA TV news producer turned subeditor, Revathi Hariharan has six years of experien...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 08:17 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 08:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Joined By Richard Madden, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi At Citadel Premiere In Mumbai, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About