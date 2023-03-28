Andhra's Tirupati Temple Board Pays Rs 3 Cr Fine Over 'Unknown Donations' in Foreign Currency

In a shock to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has paid a penalty of Rs 3 crore to Reserve Bank of India. The move came after the board failed to furnish the details of the devotees from abroad who had been offering donations to the deity through online portal, e-Hundi.

These donations were made without giving any details, which led to violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Reacting to the imposition of penalty, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The most sacred Tirumala Tirupati Devesthanams (TTD) visited by lakhs of Indian pilgrims daily gets a notice and a Rs 3 crore fine from the Modi government, while Adani gets away scot-free."

Large number of devotees from abroad visit the sacred hill shrine, Tirumala, in Andhra Pradesh and make offerings to the presiding deity in gold, silver and foreign currency in the hundi located at the temple.

Advertisement

As the donations are anonymous, no one gets to know which foreign currency found in the hundi has been offered by which devotee. On the other hand, the TTD has introduced e-Hundi on its official website as well as on its app to felicitate the devotees to offer donations, starting from Re 1.

The devotees can send Indian currency and foreign currency without giving their details, except the bank account details. The devotees have offered Rs 26 crore to Lord Venkateswara Swamy through e-Hundi, comprising US dollars amounting to Rs 11.50 crore, Malaysian Ringgits amounting to Rs 5.93 crore and Singapore dollars amounting to Rs 4.06 crore.

The State Bank of India, however, has extended the time period without depositing the foreign currency in the TTD account. The TTD wrote a letter to solve the foreign currency problem at the earliest. But the central home affairs ministry imposed a penalty of Rs 1.14 crore on TTD in 2019.

In the same year, the central FRCA department imposed a penalty of Rs 3.19 crore on the TTD by writing a letter to the trust, saying that there are no details of the devotees in the annual returns, who made offers to the Hundi. Apart from this, it found fault with the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department.

Advertisement

The TTD was unable to send the details of most of the devotees, who made offers to the e-Hundi, to the RBI. The TTD has conveyed the same to the central government through a letter and filed petitions for justice.

The TTD has made arguments that according to Section 111 of APCHR Act the offerings by the devotees to the hundi are part of TTD’s corpus fund. It also said that that is why they showed the offerings to the E-Hundi from abroad in the returns the TTD filed.

Advertisement

On one hand, no interest was paid to the TTD on Rs 26 crore which was kept aside by the SBI, on the other hand, the central government does not seem to be bothered about the requests made by the TTD to solve the problem. But the TTD collected the details as per the central government’s instructions and submitted returns once again on March 26, 2022.

The central home affairs department, however, has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.19 crore on the TTD recently. The TTD apparently sought relaxations from the RBI as a charitable organization. But the RBI refused the requests made by the TTD. The TTD has paid the penalty of Rs 4.31 crore to the central government. The FRCA license issued by the Centre to the TTD has lapsed in the year 2018 and it is learnt that the Centre is going to renew it at the earliest.

Read all the Latest India News here